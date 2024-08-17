'Beware of this a*****e': TV actress reveals harrowing casting couch experience, shares vulgar messages from...

Mohit Parmar exposed WhatsApp chats between the casting coordinator and the actress Prernaa Thhakurr. In the said chat, the coordinator asked her to 'compro' for a role.

TV actor Mohit Parmar (known for Pandya Store) has exposed a casting coordinator who asked his actress friend, Prernaa Thhakurr for sex in exchange for a role. The evil of the casting couch still exists in the glamour world and Mohit proved it with proofs. On his Instagram, Mohit shared screenshots of the conversation between his friend, Prenna Thhakurr and the casting coordinator, Prem Malhotra from Skyline Spree Productions.

In the chat, Prem asked Prenna to 'compro' for the role. Sharing the screenshots of the WhatsApp chats, Mohit Parmar asked everyone to be cautious. “Beware of this a***e, this so-called casting coordinator, he’s been abusing and harassing female artists and asking them to sleep with him," he wrote and then added, “If he contacts you for casting or you find him in any audition group, block him, report him or file a complaint against him, he goes by the name Prem Malhotra."

Mohit rose to fame with the popular show Pandya Store. The series also starred Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Krutika Desai and Akshay Kharodia in key roles. The show went off-air earlier this year.

Ankita Lokhande on facing casting couch

In March, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her casting couch experience at 19. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Ankita Lokhande recalled, “Maine South film ka audition diya tha. Mujhe call aaya ki aap sign karne aa jao. Mai bahaut khush thi, toh maine apni maa ko bola mai sign karke aati hu. Mujhe bhi doubt tha ki itni aasani se kaise hua? (I gave an audition for a south film. I got a call to receive the signed amount. I was happy and told my mom that I would go to receive the signed amount. However, I was in two minds how did this happen so easily?)"

Ankita further revealed that when she reached to sign the contract, she was asked ‘to compromise’ and said, “Jab mai sign karne gayee toh sirf mujhe andar bulaya aur meri co-ordinator ko rukne ko kaha. Mujhe bola gaya, 'you have to compromise.' I was just 19 at that time. Tabhi mera heroine banna hai walla phase chall raha tha (When I went there, I was called alone inside the room while my co-ordinator was asked to sit outside. I was told, "You have to compromise." I was only 19 then. I had the aspiration of becoming a heroine.”

The Pavitra Rishta actress further added how she dealt with it. Ankita asked, "'What kind of compromise?" Then the reply came straight cut, "Aapko producer ke sath sona padega (You have to sleep with the producer)." Ankita rejected the offer and said, "I don't think your producer needs talent; he just needs a girl to sleep with, and I am not that one' and I just walked off."

