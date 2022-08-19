TV actress Nupur Alankar takes sanyas after quitting indsutry, says 'my husband has freed me'

Nupur Alankar/Facebook

Actor Nupur Alankar, who has been active in the television industry for three decades, has given up show business and taken sanyas from the material world. She is shown travelling to holy places while wearing saffron robes, and she is currently on her way to the Himalayas.

This year the actress underwent sanyas in February. She told ETimes that since she had a natural inclination toward spiritualism and had been practising adhyatm, it was only a matter of time before she fully committed herself to it.

She described it as a ‘big step,’ adding that the Himalayas will inspire and quicken her travels. To cover travel and other essential costs, she has rented out her Mumbai apartment. In response to reactions of surprise, she noted that many believed she made this choice because she was "emotionally devastated and tired of life." She denied these rumours, claiming that the lockdown had made her more disconnected.

She also told E-Times, “There is no place for drama in my life anymore. I am done with all the pretence and falsity that we resort to on screen and off it,” she says, adding, “After my mother passed away in December 2020, I realised that I didn’t fear losing anything anymore. I felt free from all expectations and duties. In fact, my sanyaas got delayed because my brother-in-law (Kaushal Agarwal) was stuck in Afghanistan when the Taliban took over the country.”

The 49-year-old actress has been in 157 TV episodes, including Tantra, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, and Raja Ji, as well as movies including Saawariya, Sonali Cable, and Saawariya.