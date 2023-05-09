TV actress Chandrika Saha’s 21-year-old husband booked for banging their 15-month-old child against floor

Credit: Crime Patrol/Facebook

The 41-year-old TV actress Chandrika Saha, who actress in popular tv shows including Savdhaan India: Crime Alert, C.I.D, Adaalat, filed a police complaint against her 21-year-old husband Aman Mishra for injuring their 15-month-old son by banging him against the floor.

As per the police, the actress said that her husband was not happy with their child’s birth. The report stated that the baby was found injured and crying in the room. After checking the CCTV footage, it was found that the actress’ husband banged the baby against the floor three times.

Saha revealed that she was a divorcee when she met Aman, and they had an affair. However, the actress got pregnant and Aman wanted her to go for an abortion. But doctors advised her not to go for it after which she decided to keep the baby. They got married last month when their son was 14 months old.

The actress revealed that she was in the kitchen when she heard her son crying. She asked Misra to see the baby, however, she heard her son crying again and then heard a loud thud. After this, she rushed to the room and saw her son lying injured on the floor. She then took her husband to the nearby hospital. On Saturday, she checked the CCTV footage and found out that it was her husband who banged the baby against the floor.

A police officer from Bangur Nagar said, “Based on the complaint filed by Saha we have booked Mishra under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for assaulting a child in one’s custody.”

He further added, “We are investigating the case and examining the CCTV recordings.”

