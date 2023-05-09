Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

TV actress Chandrika Saha’s 21-year-old husband booked for banging their 15-month-old child against floor

Actress Chandrika Saha said that her 21-year-old husband was not happy with their child’s birth. Therefore, he banged her son against the floor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

TV actress Chandrika Saha’s 21-year-old husband booked for banging their 15-month-old child against floor
Credit: Crime Patrol/Facebook

The 41-year-old TV actress Chandrika Saha, who actress in popular tv shows including Savdhaan India: Crime Alert, C.I.D, Adaalat, filed a police complaint against her 21-year-old husband Aman Mishra for injuring their 15-month-old son by banging him against the floor.

As per the police, the actress said that her husband was not happy with their child’s birth. The report stated that the baby was found injured and crying in the room. After checking the CCTV footage, it was found that the actress’ husband banged the baby against the floor three times.

Saha revealed that she was a divorcee when she met Aman, and they had an affair. However, the actress got pregnant and Aman wanted her to go for an abortion. But doctors advised her not to go for it after which she decided to keep the baby. They got married last month when their son was 14 months old.

The actress revealed that she was in the kitchen when she heard her son crying. She asked Misra to see the baby, however, she heard her son crying again and then heard a loud thud. After this, she rushed to the room and saw her son lying injured on the floor. She then took her husband to the nearby hospital. On Saturday, she checked the CCTV footage and found out that it was her husband who banged the baby against the floor.

A police officer from Bangur Nagar said, “Based on the complaint filed by Saha we have booked Mishra under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for assaulting a child in one’s custody.”

He further added, “We are investigating the case and examining the CCTV recordings.”

Read|Anupam Kher recalls The Kashmir Files being opposed by ‘same faces’ as The Kerala Story: ‘I don't know their motive…’

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Eligibility, benefits and interest rate of government-backed SCSS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.