TV actress alleges rape by man on pretext of marriage, FIR filed

The Mumbai Police on Friday filed an FIR at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai based on rape allegations made by a television actress. According to the Mumbai Police, the actress, in her statement, alleged that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage.

"An FIR has been filed under sections 376 (2) (n), 406, 420, 504, 506, 323 and 34 of IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway," the Mumbai Police said.

ANI also tweeted, "Maharashtra: An FIR registered at Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai, based on a TV actress' statement wherein she alleges that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. FIR registered under multiple IPC sections. Police investigation underway."

Earlier in January this year, while returning home after a family dinner at a restaurant, a TV actress' car was chased by four drunk men in Delhi. Her husband was also with her, and they filed a police complaint immediately after the horrific incident took place. While narrating the incident, the TV actress revealed that the men followed them to their house and almost barged into their home.

The incident took place at 2 pm on February 1 in Delhi's Rohini area where a TV serial actress was not only molested in front of her husband but was also forcibly abused and abused. However, the police have arrested all the four accused in this case. These four molested the actress, but followed her for several kilometres and reached her home.

(Inputs from ANI)