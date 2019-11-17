TV actress allegedly raped by a junior artist; accused absconding

As per reports, TV actress has been allegedly raped by a junior artist in Mumbai and accused has been absconding since the time a report has been filed against him.

A television actress from Mumbai has accused a junior artist of raping her. As per the report, she has been a part of popular TV shows namely Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye. The Times Now report also stated that the junior artist is from Yamunanagar in Haryana and has gone missing as of now. He had allegedly befriended the actress last month and then took her to a hotel room.

The portal went on to reveal that the actress stated she was drugged by the junior artist and he got physical with her. This led to the actress becoming pregnant. Moreover, after she filed a complaint against him, the junior artist has absconded. She even said that he refused to marry her. The complaint is registered at Yamunanagar Police Station.

The report also stated that the junior artist's family knew everything about the incident and supported him throughout. The actress also claimed that his family knew about them and still refused to lend her a helping hand.

The actress and junior artist met while working for shows together and went on to become good friends. However, things took an ugly turn and the junior artist is nowhere to be found.

No statements have been made public, but the police are searching for the accused.