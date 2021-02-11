Headlines

TV actor Nakuul Mehta takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut with Meryl Streep video

On Tuesday, actress Kangana Ranaut declared she has raw talent like Meryl Streep and possessed skilled action capabilities and glamour like Gal Gadot.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 06:40 PM IST

Television star Nakuul Mehta, best known for his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in 'Ishqbaaaz', on Thursday, took a sly dig at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by sharing a now-viral video of  Oscar-winning Hollywood star Meryl Streep. 

Quote-tweeting a video of Meryl Streep, giving a politically charged speech at the 2017 Golden Globe awards, Nakuul joked that the lady in the video isn't Meryl Streep, but Kangana Ranaut in disguise. He followed up his tweet with #RawTalent. 


In the speech, the three-time Oscar-winning star is seen speaking about the changing political landscape and shedding light on the fact that Hollywood was made up of outsiders and immigrants. The speech was made weeks after Donald Trump's election as president of the United States. 

On Tuesday, actress Kangana Ranaut declared she has raw talent like Meryl Streep and possessed skilled action capabilities and glamour like actress Gal Gadot.

She also stated that she is "open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet".

The actress made her assertion sharing several images from her upcoming films, "Thalaivi" and "Dhaakad". The photographs show Kangana's physical transformation when she gained weight for her role in "Thalaivi" and shed the extra kilos for the action film "Dhaakad".

"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.

"I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she added.

"I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? The answer is she can't, then why not emerge from the deep-rooted complex?" Kangana shared.

"Thalaivi" is a biopic of late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa. The bilingual movie will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

"Dhaakad" is a spy thriller in which Kangana will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Arjun`s character is named Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release on October 1, 2021.

