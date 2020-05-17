Headlines

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1.5 crore

Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays aspiring CM in comedy-drama, fans call it 'incredible'

PM Modi makes 'East India Company, Indian Mujahideen' attack at Opposition's INDIA alliance

Make comprehensive statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence: Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition front INDIA to move no-confidence motion against NDA government in Lok Sabha: Sources

HomeTelevision

Television

TV actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide, neighbours refuse to help fearing he had coronavirus

Manmeet is survived by his wife of two years and parents who stay in Punjab.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 10:44 AM IST

TV actor Manmeet Grewal who was a part of shows such as Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak committed suicide on Friday night at his residence in Navi Mumbai, as reported by Mid-Day. Reports state that the actor was burdened by debt and could not find any work due to lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus crisis. The 32-year-old actor was found by his wife hanging in the bedroom who tried to save him but the neighbours refused to help as they believed Manmeet may have contracted coronavirus.

His friend Manjot Singh, told SpotboyE, in an interview, "He was very normal that evening, went to his room and locked it from inside. That time his wife was in the kitchen making food. When she heard the noise of a chair, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamed a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down."

He was also taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. "The actor was in so much trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn’t have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent," an officer from the police station said in the report. Manmeet is survived by his wife of two years and parents who stay in Punjab.

