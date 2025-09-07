Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TV actor Ashish Kapoor rape case: Delhi Police trying to trace victim's phone containing recording of shocking incident

The woman has alleged that she was offered spiked drinks at a house party in Delhi last month, taken to a bathroom and sexually assaulted. She has further claimed that the episode was recorded on her phone, which was subsequently taken away.

PTI

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 08:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

TV actor Ashish Kapoor rape case: Delhi Police trying to trace victim's phone containing recording of shocking incident
Ashish Kapoor/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Delhi Police is trying to trace the mobile phone of a woman that was allegedly snatched by television actor Ashish Kapoor and his aide during an incident in which the actor has been accused of rape, officials said on Saturday. 

The woman had earlier alleged that she was offered spiked drinks at a house party in Delhi last month, taken to a bathroom and sexually assaulted. She had further claimed that the episode was recorded on her phone, which was subsequently taken away, a senior police officer said. 

The case came to light when the wife of one of Kapoor's friends called police, saying the woman was creating a commotion. The complainant was then taken to a hospital, where she disclosed about the alleged assault. 

Initially, the FIR named Kapoor, his friend, the friend's wife and two others for gang rape. However, the complainant later revised her statement, narrowing the allegation to rape by Kapoor alone, while retracting charges against the others, police said.

Investigators said Kapoor's potency test has been conducted after obtaining permission from the court. He has been remanded in 14 days' judicial custody. 

"Efforts are underway to trace the victim's phone, which she alleges was snatched by Kapoor and his aide. The device is critical to the investigation," the officer added. 

Kapoor, who was absconding after the case was registered, was apprehended from Pune recently.

