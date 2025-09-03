TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charges by Delhi Police, details inside

Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg for...
Television actor Ashish Kapoor was apprehended by Delhi Police from Pune after a woman accused him of rape at a house party in the national capital, an officer said on Wednesday.
Police said the complainant had met Kapoor on social media and alleged that the incident took place at a party in Delhi in the second week of August. "In her complaint, she stated that Kapoor sexually assaulted her in a washroom," said the officer.
According to police, the initial FIR named Kapoor, his friend, the friend's wife, and two unknown persons. However, the woman later revised her statement, alleging that only Kapoor raped her. She also claimed the incident was recorded on video.
Investigators have not yet found any such footage so far, he said. The woman alleged that after she came out of the washroom, Kapoor's friend's wife assaulted her.
Police said it was this woman who eventually made the PCR call to inform authorities. Kapoor was tracked to Pune and detained.
