Tunisha Sharma would 'plead in front of her mother' for money, claims Sheezan Khan's lawyer: 'Her so-called uncle...'

Credit: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

Television actor Actor Sheezan Khan’s family, on Monday, held a press conference where they talked about the allegations against the actor in Tunisha Sharma suicide case. Sheezan Khan’s lawyer raised several questions about the actress’ family.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer claimed that “Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, he was fired 4 yrs ago because he used to interfere a lot & behave harshly with her.” He also stated, “Tunisha & Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money.”

He further said, “Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing name of Sanjeev Kaushal. On the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha's mother broke her phone & tried to strangulate her. Sanjeev Kaushal & Tunisha's mother used to control Tunisha's life.”

Meanwhile, advocate Shailendra Mishra, the lawyer of TV actor Tunisha Sharma’s death accused Sheezan Khan, on Saturday said that his client (Sheezan) is innocent and he has faith in the judiciary. "Sheezan Khan before being presented to the Vasai court met his family. He spoke to us and said that he has faith in the judiciary," Advocate Mishra told ANI while walking out of Vasai court on Saturday.

"I have full faith in the judiciary. I am innocent, Satyamev Jayate," Sheezan’s lawyer quoted Sheezan as saying. According to Mishra, they will file their first bail application in connection to the case in court on Monday. "We have applied for some certified documents related to the case. It will be okay if we get it by today. If not, then we will file the first bail application on Monday morning," advocate Shailendra Mishra told ANI.

For the unversed, the Vasai court sent accused Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody. The Waliv police produced the 28-year-old actor in court after his police custody ended on Saturday. (With inputs from ANI)