Tunisha Sharma's uncle says actress had 'changed' after meeting Sheezan Khan: 'She had started wearing a hijab'

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan worked together on Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul

Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma has doubled down on his claims that the actress’ death and breakup with Sheezan Khan had communal undertones. Minutes after Sheezan Khan was sent to two days’ police custody in the case on Wednesday, Pawan told reporters outside the court that his niece had changed after getting into a relationship with Sheezan and even began wearing a hijab.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Maharashtra court sent Sheezan to police custody for two days in the case linked to Tunisha’s death. Sheezan had been arrested after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint alleging abetment of suicide against him. Tunisha died on Saturday on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan was her co-star on the show.

Speaking to news agency ANI outside the court, Tunisha’s uncle Pawan said, “Police today stated before the court that Sheezan had relations with other women too. Police should investigate the case from all angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab.” Hijab is a garment that covers the head, normally worn by Muslim women.

Tunisha, aged 20, was found hanging in the makeup room of her show on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead. Sheezan was later arrested after her family complained against him. Sheezan and Tunisha were in a relationship and reportedly broke up 15 days ago due to which Tunisha was under a lot of stress. Although no suicide note was recovered at the spot, the police have ruled the death a suicide. According to the postmortem report, Tunisha died because of suffocation after hanging.

Tunisha’s last rites were conducted in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sheezan's family - including her actress sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz - also reached the crematorium to pay their final respects.