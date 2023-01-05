Tunisha Sharma's role won't be recast in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Sheezan Khan's replacement being sought

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

The death of 20-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. While the police ruled the death a suicide, her ex boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment. This left the production team of the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in a precarious position as both actors played lead roles there.

Sheezan played the titular role of Ali Baba on the show while Tunisha played his love interest Princess Mariam. The show which airs on Sony, also stars Karthik Jayaram and Sayantani Ghosh among others. The show began airing only last August.

A new report from the Times of India quotes sources from the show saying the series is not shutting down but already looking for replacement actors. However, out of respect for Tunisha, the makers have decided not to recast her role. "The show is definitely not going off-air. It will continue,” the report quoted a source as saying.

The source added that since there were very few episodes in the bank, the show will now focus on new characters played by different actors. The production house is looking for new actors, including a replacement for Sheezan. Rumours had surfaced that Abhishek Nigam was being considered for the role of Ali Baba but the actor’s mother has since denied the news.

Tunisha died on the sets of the show near Vasai on December 24. Sheezan has been in judicial custody in connection with the investigation into her death since the next day. Sheezan’s family has denied the allegations of abetment and also subsequent claims by Tunisha’s mother that he was abusive towards her and was trying to convert her to Islam. Sheezan’s sister actress Shafaq Naaz has said that claims of love jihad were unfortunate and sad.