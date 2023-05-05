Tunisha Sharma's mother sends legal notice to channel for selecting Sheezan Khan for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Report

Vanita Sharma-Sheezan Khan

After receiving bail in Tunisha Sharma's death case, actor Sheezan Khan is geared up to participate in Rohit Shetty-hosted KhatronKe Khiladi 13. Recently, the court even approved Khan's plea to grant him permission to travel abroad for work. Although the actor is ready to start afresh, Tunisha's mother is against the actor's new beginnings.

As per the report of Etimes, Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma filed a case against the channel, despite the existing prosecution against Sheezan. Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma confirmed the update with a news portal and said that it's true that they have sent a notice to the channel. Vanita even questioned the makers about what message are they conveying who has been charged with a serious offence.

On Friday, Sheezan shared a monochrome image of him and even hinted at his comeback. Khan shared a BTS photo from the sets of his previous show, Ali-Baba, and advised to move on, "Saw this? Take a good look at this! The Game Is About To Change! Lets Move Forward!"

Here's the photo

On Wednesday, late TV actor Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma reacted to Sheezan Khan getting approached for Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Vanita Sharma in a statement said, "I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages?"

She continued, "I request TV channels and makers not to glorify anyone who has not proven innocent. Rahi baat court trial mein lagne wale samay ki to mujhe meri beti ka intezar ab zindagi bhar karna hai (As for the time taken in the court trial, I have to wait for my daughter for the rest of my life). Sheezan was arrested in December last year and was under judicial custody and was released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5.