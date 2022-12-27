Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Tunisha Sharma's last rites to be held on Tuesday, late actress' family asks fans to 'offer their last prayers'

After the tragic fate of Tunisha, her family will give her final goodbye on Tuesday, December 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 06:32 AM IST

Tunisha Sharma's last rites to be held on Tuesday, late actress' family asks fans to 'offer their last prayers'
Tunisha Sharma

Ali-Baba actress Tunisha Sharma's last rites are to be held today (Tuesday, December 27), and the family issued a statement, grieving over the loss. Tunisha, an Indian television actress, died by suicide at the young age of 20, on Christmas Eve. The young actress who has appeared in TV series like Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, was found hanging on the set of the TV drama.

Sharma's family issued a statement and share information about her last rites. In an Instagram story, her family informed with a message that says, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.” The statement further informed that the last rites will begin from 3 PM onwards at the Mira Road cremation ground.

Here's the post

image

As per the report of IANS, the official sources informed that the Police have ruled out any potential love-jihad angle to the suicide of actress Tunisha Sharma, days after a break-up with her boyfriend actor Sheezan Khan.

The Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police which is probing the case, arrested Khan, 27, on Sunday and he has been remanded to police custody till Wednesday on charges of abetment to suicide, with some politicians claiming a love-jihad angle to the case. During the questioning, Khan reportedly informed the investigators that he was very disturbed by the recent Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala case and hence decided to end his relationship with Tunisha.

During his first day in police custody, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walkar case and told his former paramour that belonging to a different community stands in their way as did their age gap.

(With IANS inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC, and Post Office fixed deposit rates
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
Lancet study: THESE 5 bacteria responsible for at least 6.8 lakh deaths in India
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Ghattamaneni Krishna death: Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Ravi Teja, Kamal Haasan mourn loss of Mahesh Babu's father
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Jyotiraditya Scindia helps MP minister wear slippers after assurance of road work completion in Gwalior
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.