Tunisha Sharma's last rites to be held on Tuesday, late actress' family asks fans to 'offer their last prayers'

Ali-Baba actress Tunisha Sharma's last rites are to be held today (Tuesday, December 27), and the family issued a statement, grieving over the loss. Tunisha, an Indian television actress, died by suicide at the young age of 20, on Christmas Eve. The young actress who has appeared in TV series like Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, was found hanging on the set of the TV drama.

Sharma's family issued a statement and share information about her last rites. In an Instagram story, her family informed with a message that says, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.” The statement further informed that the last rites will begin from 3 PM onwards at the Mira Road cremation ground.

As per the report of IANS, the official sources informed that the Police have ruled out any potential love-jihad angle to the suicide of actress Tunisha Sharma, days after a break-up with her boyfriend actor Sheezan Khan.

The Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police which is probing the case, arrested Khan, 27, on Sunday and he has been remanded to police custody till Wednesday on charges of abetment to suicide, with some politicians claiming a love-jihad angle to the case. During the questioning, Khan reportedly informed the investigators that he was very disturbed by the recent Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala case and hence decided to end his relationship with Tunisha.

During his first day in police custody, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walkar case and told his former paramour that belonging to a different community stands in their way as did their age gap.

(With IANS inputs)