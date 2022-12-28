Tunisha Sharma's friend Reem Shaikh slams media for clicking actress' mom fainting at funeral: 'My blood was boiling...'

Tunisha Sharma's friend Reem Shaikh has criticised media for the way they covered the actress' funeral

Tunisha Sharma, 20, died on Saturday afternoon on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The police ruled it a suicide and her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was later arrested on charges of abetment. On Tuesday, Tunisha was cremated in Mumbai and her mother fainted at the crematorium, a sight that was captured by news channels and photographers.

Talking about the funeral’s media coverage, Reem shared a note on Instagram Stories. “Today as we lost a smile, we lost someone so full of life leave us soon. It was heartbreaking to let her go. Being an actor, our life is an open book and while we appreciate the fact that the media has always been a part of our highs and lows, we as a human also deserve a bit of privacy while dealing with an unbearable loss,” she wrote.

Reem Shaikh, who worked with Tunisha on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, added that it annoyed her the way mediapersons behaved at the funeral. “Tunisha's mom who was grateful to the media to spread her message, yet it was so disheartening to see the same media capture the mother in her worse and in an unconscious state who just lost her only child. It was boiling my blood to see during the rituals also we were asked to give quotes and speak what we feel. No words can describe what I feel.”

Urging the media to give Tunisha’s family privacy, Reem concluded her note, writing, “We understand it's important for them to cover the news and update the audience but the amount of pain and grief of losing someone so close and so young cannot be described. Everyone deserves to mourn in privacy during such times and that personal space should be respected and given by the media too. Please give them privacy and have some sentiments towards situations like these. Have a heart as well while doing your profession. It just makes you a better human by heart.”