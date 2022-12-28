Tunisha Sharma's final posthumous film appearance will be in Abbas-Mustan's 3 Monkeys

Tunisha Sharma will be seen next year in Abbas-Mustan's 3 Monkeys

Tunisha Sharma, who passed away last week at the age of 20, has left the industry and fans in shock with her untimely death. The actress, who started as a child artiste almost a decade ago, was working in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. However, her final screen appearance will not be the show. She will be soon seen in a film – 3 Monkeys, which is slated to be released next year.

Tunisha started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap at the age of 13. The following year, she made her film debut with Fitoor and went on to appear in three more films – Baar Baar Dekho, Kaahani 2, and Dabangg 3. She had wrapped up filming Abbas-Mustan’s 3 Monkeys recently as per reports.

In an interview with IANS, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla reacted to the news of her death, saying, “It is very sad and disappointing news that at such a young age of 20 she took a drastic step without thinking about her mother and others in the family. Today’s generation at certain times don’t think much, but taking such a step is never right. We worked with her in the movie and we cannot believe, having known her, that she could take such a step.”

Tunisha was found hanging in a makeup room on the sets of her show on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to a hospital in Vasai but was declared brought dead. The police ruled the death a suicide. Her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against him.

Tunisha’s last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sheezan’s family – including his sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz – also reached the crematorium to pay their final respects.