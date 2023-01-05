Tunisha Sharma's friend Reem Shaikh pens heartfelt note on late actress' birth anniversary, says 'I hope you are...'

Reem Shaikh-Tunisha Sharma

On Wednesday, late actress Tunisha Sharma's birth anniversary left her close friends and family members emotional. The Alibaba star who died by suicide on December 24, would have been 21 years old. This harsh reality is still irking her close ones, including her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz. On the occasion of Sharma's birth anniversary, Falaq posted a memory on her Instagram with a prolonged post.

Tunisha's close friend Reem Shaikh shared remembered late actress on her Instagram stories, "I hope you are celebrating your birthday up there in heaven with your dad whom you loved the most...happy birthday."

Reem Shaikh will soon be seen with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer in the romantic-thriller drama Ishq Mein Ghayal. Earlier, Tunisha's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz remembered late actress with a prolonged note. While praying peace for the departed soul, Falaq wrote, "Sleepless nights, unseen tears, tu sab dekh rahi hai I knw tu mere aas paas hi hai I can feel your presence, we miss you everyday tunnu, you are gonna live forever in our heart, I Hope Teri sukoon waali talaash khatam ho gai ho, Mera bachcha meri nanhi si jaan Happy Birthday and I love you too, (sleepless night, unseen tears, you are seeing everything and I know you are here with me as I can feel your presence. We miss you every day, I hope yu find peace. My child, me baby Happy birthday and I love you too)

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with `Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap`. She also worked in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.