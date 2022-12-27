Tunisha Sharma's boyfriend Sheezan Khan breaks down during interrogation, denies cheating on her

File Photo

Actor Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, broke during interrogation and denied all allegations of dating several girls while he was in a relationship with the deceased actor.

On Tuesday, Waliv Police said that Khan keeps repeatedly changing his statements and has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star. Tunisha's body was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the television serial on December 24. The deceased actor`s mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha`s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

Sheezan has been in police custody for the last two days and we are continuously interrogating the accused," said a police official. Police said they are trying to find out about Sheezan`s "secret girlfriend." According to the police, Sheezan broke down during interrogation in front of the female officer. When the lady police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying.

For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying," an official said. According to the woman officer, the actor did not open up and it was difficult to guess his emotions by looking at his body language till yesterday, but last night he started crying during interrogation. Female officer and Station House Officer Kailash Barve is set to interrogate Sheezan again.

Whatever inquiry is being done on the basis of the family's allegations. Sheezan has denied the existence of any other girl in his life," said police. The investigation is progressing. So far, the statements of 17 people related to the case have been recorded. Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now he has not given any clear reason for the breakup. The statements of all the people who were present during the suicide on the set will be recorded," said police.

During the investigation, Sheezan behaved normally. "Because he is an actor, he might be trying to make it look like this. There is no sadness on his face but police are probing from every angle," said police. The police said they are recording the statements of all those who were close to the two or had worked together with them.So far the police has not found anything that has indicated that the pair had a fight, which is being claimed to have been the trigger for the alleged death by suicide of Tunisha.

During his interrogation, the actor has so far detailed three reasons to the police for ending his relationship with Tunisha. He has cited the age difference between the two for breaking up. Secondly, he said that they are both from different religions and thirdly he said that both their families were opposed to their relationship, so they broke up," the police said. Police said they are taking the help of experts to retrieve data of the mobile phones of Tunisha and Sheezan.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the actor will be held on Tuesday at around 3 pm in Mira Road in Mumbai. Addressing a press conference earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said that Tunisha and Sheezan were having an affair and had broken up 15 days ago. Sheezan was arrested on December 25 for abetment of suicide after Tunisha`s mother registered a police complaint against him. According to the postmortem report, Tunisha died because of suffocation after hanging. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV serial.No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

Earlier on Monday, the deceased actor`s mother accused Sheezan Khan, the prime suspect in her daughter's death case of cheating on her and breaking his promise to marry her as she urged the police not to spare him. Vanita Sharma accused her daughter`s former boyfriend of cheating on Tunisha and said Sheezan broke up with the 21-year-old despite promising to marry her.

Releasing a statement, Tunisha`s mother said, "Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. Started a relationship with her first, promised her of marriage and then broke up with her." "He (Sheezan) had involvement with another girl, while he was in a relationship with Tunisha," she added. Sheezan Khan has reportedly told police that he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" allegedly by her live-in partner, that Khan decided to end their relationship, sources said on Monday.

During his first day in police custody on Sunday, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walkar case and told his former paramour that belonging to a different community stands in their way as did their age gap.

During interrogation, Sheezan further revealed that Tunisha had earlier also attempted suicide after they broke up. "Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha`s mother to take special care of her," police sources quoted Sheezan as saying. On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan to police custody for four days in connection with Tunisha`s alleged suicide case.

Waliv Police produced Khan in court after his arrest in the case for abetment to suicide. The case was registered against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. (With inputs from ANI)

