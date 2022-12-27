Tunisha Sharma leaves behind property worth Rs 15 crore, luxurious apartment for mother: Report

Credit: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

Popular television actress Tunisha Sharma, who was just 20 years old, left everyone shocked when she was found dead on the sets of the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. Her last rites will be conducted today (Tuesday) at her Mumbai residence.

As per the reports, Tunisha, who is survived by her mother, was the only family member who was earning. Her mother is completely devasted and heartbroken after her daughter’s death. Now, as per News 18 report, the actress left a property worth Rs 15 crore and a luxurious apartment in the suburbs of Mumbai for her mother.

Meanwhile, actor Sheezan Khan who has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma has denied allegations that he had been dating several girls while he was in a relationship with the deceased actor. On Tuesday, Waliv Police said that Khan keeps repeatedly changing his statements and has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star. Tunisha’s body was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the television serial on December 24.

The deceased actor’s mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha’s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.Sheezan has been in police custody for the last two days and we are continuously interrogating the accused," said a police official.

Police said they are trying to find out about Sheezan’s "secret girlfriend." According to the police, Sheezan broke down during interrogation in front of the female officer.When the lady police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying," an official said.

According to the woman officer, the actor did not open up and it was difficult to guess his emotions by looking at his body language till yesterday, but last night he started crying during interrogation. (With inputs from ANI)

