Tunisha Sharma funeral: Sheezan Khan's family arrive at crematorium to pay final respects

Sheezan Khan's sister and mother arrived at Tunisha Sharma's funeral on Sunday. They were spotted at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rite and had covered their faces with masks. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The video has been shared by ANI on Twitter with the caption, "#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites."

#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. pic.twitter.com/HA0voEOwQr — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

For the unversed Sheezan Khan has been arrested in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. Tunisha Sharma died at the age of 20 on Saturday. Police have ruled the death a suicide and arrested Sheezan, her co-star, after her mother filed a complaint alleging abetment.

Tunisha and Sheezan both worked on the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan is currently in judicial custody. On Tuesday, speaking to Mirror Now on phone, Falaq, Sheezan's sister said, “The investigation is underway. All I want to say is everyone is doing their work. We are cooperating, Sheezan is cooperating. Trust me, the truth will come out. There will be no injustice to anyone. I have full faith in the law…Tunisha was very dear to me too.”

Opening up on why the family has maintained silence in the case so far, Falaq said, “I can break down at any moment because my brother is in custody. But I have to be strong. So, I have been unable to speak with anyone because none of us are in that condition right now.”

Tunisha was found hanging in a makeup room on the sets of her show on Saturday. She was rushed to a hospital in Vasai, where she was declared brought dead. At the time of her death, Tunisha was starring in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in a lead role. Over the course of her brief career, the 20-year-old had also worked in films like Fitoor and Dabangg 3. Preliminary police investigations have found that Tunisha was battling stress and anxiety after her breakup with Sheezan just two weeks prior to her death.

