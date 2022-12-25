Search icon
Tunisha Sharma death: Dabangg 3 actor's video about fake wrist slit goes viral

Actress Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20. She was most recognized for her work on the television shows Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and Bharat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Tunisha Sharma death: Dabangg 3 actor's video about fake wrist slit goes viral
Actress Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20. She was most recognized for her work on the television shows Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. According to Maharashtra Police, the actress committed suicide on the set of her television program on Saturday afternoon. 

Hours before the incident, she shared a video on her Instagram stories in which her makeup artist was making a fake wrist slit for her shoot. 

Here’s a glimpse of the video here: 

Post-mortem of actress Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial, was conducted in JJ Hospital, Naigaon in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The mortal remain of the actress was brought to the JJ Hospital at around 1:30 am on Sunday. "The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present," officials said, adding that the dead body is kept in cold storage. 

Police arrested Sheezan Khan, Co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma, after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him. "A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against the accused," Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday. This comes after Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on Saturday. 

"TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC," Waliv Police said. Khan will be presented in court on Monday. 

Earlier, police conducted an investigation on the spot, where actress Tunisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging, and said that there was no suicide note recovered while adding that the reason for the suicide is not yet clear.

Also read: Tunisha Sharma death: Actress' heartfelt note for rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan goes VIRAL 

Police have said they will investigate the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma from both the murder and suicide angles. People present on the sets of the serial the actress was last working on, claimed that she had died by suicide. 

 

(Inputs from ANI) 

