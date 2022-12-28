Search icon
Tunisha Sharma death: Court sends Sheezan Khan to police custody till December 30

Sheezan Khan has been sent to two days' police custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Sheezan Khan has been sent to two days' police custody

A Maharashtra court has sent Sheezan Khan to police custody for two days in a case linked to the death of actress Tunisha Sharma. Sheezan had been arrested after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint alleging abetment of suicide against him. Tunisha died on Saturday on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Sheezan had been sent to four days’ judicial custody for four days initially and he was presented before Vasai Court in Palghar on Wednesday afternoon. Here, the court did not grant him bail and instead sent him to two days’ police custody.

Tunisha, aged 20, was found hanging in the makeup room of her show on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead. Sheezan was later arrested after her family complained against him. Sheezan and Tunisha were reportedly in a relationship and reportedly broke up 15 days ago due to which Tunisha was under a lot of stress. Although no suicide note was recovered at the spot, the police have ruled the death a suicide. According to the postmortem report, Tunisha died because of suffocation after hanging.

On Tuesday, Waliv Police said that Khan keeps repeatedly changing his statements and has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star. Tunisha's body was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the television serial on December 24. The deceased actor`s mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha`s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

Tunisha’s last rites were conducted in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sheezan's family - including her actress sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz - also reached the crematorium to pay their final respects.

