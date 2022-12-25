Tunisha Sharma death: Actor's family reveals she was depressed, 'had anxiety attacks 10 days ago'

The entire industry was shocked by the unfortunate death of 20-year-old television actress Tunisha Sharma. According to reports, television star Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul on Saturday. The reports claim that she hanged herself in the bathroom. Sheezan Khan, a rising TV star, was detained after Tunisha Sharma's mother complained that he is responsible for her death.

Tunisha's mother alleged that the two were dating and that Tunisha took this drastic action because of him. He has been placed in police custody for four days by a Mumbai court. The two allegedly split up 15 days prior, and Tunisha subsequently fell into a deep depression and displayed extreme stress.

Tunisha had anxiety attack 10 days ago

It was reported that she had committed suicide when she was discovered hanging on the TV show's sets on December 24. Sheezan allegedly turned down her request for marriage, which caused the couple to split up. Regarding the actress's passing on Sunday, Tunisha's uncle recently made a significant claim.

He claimed that Tunisha had been experiencing great stress over the past few days. She wanted to act normally, but she was struggling with some issues, Aaj Tak reported. Tunisha had an anxiety attacks, according to Uncle, ten days ago.

Big claims by Tunisha's uncle

Tunisha's uncle stated that ten days ago, actress had anxiety attacks after the break up and she was even hospitalised. When the Alibaba show began, Tunisha and Sheezan immediately grew close. Uncle added, "Tunisha told me she had been cheated when I went to meet with her mother. We had a suspicion that the two were having a problem. Her mother questioned why they needed to get so close if they didn't have a relationship. We assert that whoever is at fault in this situation deserves to be punished." Uncle also told Tunisha that her aunt was in England. Tunisha's final rites will therefore be carried out on December 27 after her arrival.

Demand to set up SIT

Sheezan Khan, a close friend of the actress, had been the target of a huge accusation from Tunisha Sharma's mother. The mother claims that Sheezan is to blame for her daughter's suicide. On the other hand, the All Indian Cine Workers Association's president, Suresh Shayamalal Gupta, has urged the government to form a SIT to investigate the Tunisha case.

