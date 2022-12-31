Tunisha Sharma case: Court sends her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Sheezan Khan has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the Tunisha Sharma case

Actor Sheezan Khan, arrested in connection with the death of his ex-girlfruend, actor Tunisha Sharma, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Maharashtra court on Saturday. Sheezan had been arrested a day after Tunisha’s death last Saturday and has been custody since. Tunisha died on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, following which police ruled it suicide.

Sheezan was initially arrested on charges of abetment on Sunday, December 25. He was sent to four days’ judicial custidy, which was extended by two more days on Wednesday. As the period of judicial custody ended on Saturday, Sheezan was presented before a Vasai court as his legal team appealed for bail. However, the prosecution stated that they needed more time to interrogate him and investigate the case. As a result, the court extended his custody by 14 days.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Vasai Court sent accused Sheezan to judicial custody for 14 days. — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Tunisha, aged 20, was found hanging in the makeup room of her show on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead. Sheezan was later arrested after her family complained against him. Sheezan and Tunisha were reportedly in a relationship and reportedly broke up 15 days ago due to which Tunisha was under a lot of stress. Although no suicide note was recovered at the spot, the police have ruled the death a suicide. According to the postmortem report, Tunisha died because of suffocation after hanging.

Sheezan and Tunisha both starred in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and his family was reportedly friendly with her. Tunisha’s last rites were conducted in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sheezan's family - including her actress sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz - also reached the crematorium to pay their final respects.

Tunisha’s family, including her mother Vanita Sharma, has accused Sheezan of slapping her prior to her death and also said that there is a ‘love jihad’ angle to the death. Sheezan’s legal team and family have denied all these allegations.