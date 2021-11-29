‘Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai’: Rakhi Sawant says this to Karan Kunddra on 'Bigg Boss 15'

Ritesh labelled Karan Kundrra's relationship with Tejasswi Prakash fake on Sunday's episode of 'Bigg Boss' 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, while the actor called him a coward who " ran away" after his marriage and returned three years later.

Karan Kundrra had to tag Ritesh with different attributes listed on placards for a task that Neha Dhupia conducted during a visit to the Bigg Boss 15 house. Karan placed ‘Kaayar’ (coward) tag for Ritesh at 50%.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, he said, “Ritesh came with a preconceived mudda about me and pointed fingers at me. Who ran away from his own wedding? A person who values his stocks more than his wife, for me he is a kaayar (coward)". Karan also called him ‘dogla’ and says that he is 100%. “Ritesh was not friendly and just kept maligning me with strong allegations. If you give respect, you will get respect.”

Ritesh claimed he was just talking about Karan's game in the house and not outside when they started fighting, but the actor commented on his personal life. "Haath neeche rakh (put down your hand)," Ritesh said as they pointed fingers at one other. They had to be stopped by Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal.

Karan then said, “Shaadi karke bhaaga sa*la, 3 saal baad aya (He ran away after his marriage and came back three years later).” Rakhi also got involved in the argument and told Karan, “Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai. Tu kya saath nibhaega. Tu bhagoda hai (You have cheated on your girlfriends. Will you stand by anyone? What are you talking about? You are an escapist). Ritesh didn’t come for 2 years, that is my personal life.” Neha had to intervene and say, “Karan stop it. Shut up and sit down.”