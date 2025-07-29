'Tumhaare lips bade...': Jennifer Mistry reveals shocking remark by TMKOC producer Asit Modi, opens up about about sexual harassment

Jennifer has come forward with more disturbing revelations, recalling inappropriate behaviour she allegedly faced from Asit during a Singapore shoot.

Television actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, best known for her role as Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, filed a sexual harassment case against the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi, in 2023.

She won the case in 2024. Now, months after the verdict, Jennifer has come forward with more disturbing revelations, recalling inappropriate behaviour she allegedly faced from Asit during a Singapore shoot.

Jennifer Opens Up About Asit's Alleged Remarks

Jennifer recalled tensions with the show’s Operations Head, Sohail Ramani, in 2018, claiming she was verbally abused over a phone call. Seeking support, she approached Asit Modi—but instead of help, she says he made an inappropriate comment, "Sexy lag rahi ho."

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer also detailed another incident from 2022 when she requested a visa letter from the production house to travel to Switzerland. She alleged that during a phone call about the matter, Asit said, "Unhone voh phone call mei muje bohot si chize boli. Baat kuch aur chal rahi hai. Tum kya roo rahi ho. Tum yaha hoti mai tumko hug karta. Mai chance leta. Tumko toh meri padi hi nahi hai."

Harassment During Singapore Shoot

Jennifer described multiple uncomfortable encounters during a trip to Singapore with the show's team. On one occasion, she recalled Asit telling her, "Tum kya karti ho. Tumhari roommate toh bahar chali jaati hai roz. Aao room mei aake whiskey peete hai. Akele bore naho hoti ho?"

She also alleged that on the third day of their trip, while sitting in a coffee shop, Asit came closer and said, "Tumhare hoonth bade sexy hai. Aisa lagta hai pakad ke kiss karlu. (Your lips are very sexy. It makes me want to hold you and kiss you)."

Jennifer had initially chosen to ignore these remarks, but after her departure from the show and legal battle, she is now openly sharing her experiences.