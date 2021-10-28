'Tu mera hai aur...': Shehnaaz Gill shares FIRST Instagram post after Sidharth Shukla's death

SidNaaz fans flooded Shehnaaz's comment section with encouraging messages and offered love and support to the 'Honsla Rakh' actor.

Almost two months after Sidharth Shukla's tragic death, Shehnaaz Gill has returned to Instagram and shared the first post as a tribute to Sidharth. Shehnaaz, on Thursday, announced a tribute video to the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner which will release tomorrow (October 29) on her YouTube channel.

The poster of the video showed Shehnaaz and Sidharth sharing a big laugh and having fun in each other's compant. Shehnaaz captioned the post saying, "Tu mera hai aur (You are mine and)… @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla."

As for the text on the photo, it read as, "Tu yaheen hai (You are right here). My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla."

See the viral post here.

SidNaaz fans flooded Shehnaaz's comment section with encouraging messages and offered love and support to the 'Honsla Rakh' actor.

One user wrote, "Welcome back be strong we all proud of u. Sid jaha bhi h usko apni shenaaz par naaz hoga (Wherever Sid is, he'd be proud of his Shehnaaz). Aap ne bahot motivation di h hame (You've motivated us a lot). thanks and be strong", while another said, "Vo shehnaaz ka hai aur shehnaaz ka hi rahega (He'll always be yours)."

For the unversed, Sidharth died on September 2 due to a heart attack. Many of his colleagues from the film and television industry had expressed shock at the actor passing away at the age of 40.

On the work front, after Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz was seen in her debut film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.