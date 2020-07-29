'Truth Wins': Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post amid Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation

Ankita Lokhande has been paying tribute and remembering Sushant Singh Rajput in the most subtle way via her social media pages. She broke her silence a month after her ex-beau passed away by sharing a photo of lighting a diya. Now, as Sushant's father registered a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in abetment to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, Ankita posted a cryptic note on her Instagram page. The post read as "Truth Wins".

Recently, Ankita had reacted to a post of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti in which she shared an anecdote of his brother. The post had a chat she had with Sushant four days before his death on June 10, 2020. In their conversation, she urged him to visit the US and spend time with her. She also suggested they would go hiking and shared photos with him too. SSR replied to her stating, "Bohot Mann Karta Hai Di!".

Ankita sent her love and hugs to Shweta by commenting on the post.

Earlier when Dil Bechara, Sushant's swansong streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, Ankita had written, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!". She even called him 'God's child' on her Instagram page.

For the uninitiated, Sushant and Ankita dated for about six years before calling it quit in 2016. They worked together in Pavitra Rishta with which they become one of the most loved jodis of television.

On Monday, Ankita had made her first public appearance post visiting Sushant's home in Mumbai after his demise to be with his family.