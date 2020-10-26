Trending: Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben to recreate famous 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' scene in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Looking at the popularity of the famous 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' scene, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya makers brought a season 2 of the television show. The producers announced a second season after a parody video by Yashraj Mukhate featuring one of the scenes that went viral.

The makers, in a new promo video, revealed that Kokilaben, played by Rupal Patel, will be recreating the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene all over again.

The promo opens with a fuming Kokilaben standing in the middle of the living room and calling for Gopi Bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee). Soon, all the members of the household also gather in the living room. She asks all of them, "prasad kisne banaya? (who prepared the prasad)" Sneha Jain, who plays the house help named Gehna, claims to have made the prasad. Kokila then asks her if she has put pure ghee, jaggery, coconut milk, poha, cardamom, and egg in the prasad. Gehna says yes for all the ingredients except the egg. Kokila tells everyone that an egg has been found in the prasad. Kokila then asks in a loud voice, "Gehna jab rasode se bahar gai thi to rasode mein kaun tha."

Earlier, the makers had announced the comeback of the show with a promo which was also based around the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene.

For the uninformed, Devoleena reprised her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 that stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar as the lead actors. Talking about her return on the show, Devoleena had said, "It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I’m always up for it."