Traitors S2 trailer: Shweta Tiwari REVEALS 'apne patiyon ko cheat karte pakda hai', Rhea Chakraborty wishes to leave India, netizens react

Hosted by Karan Johar, Traitors 2 boasts an ensemble line up of contestants, including Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi.

Karan Johar returns with the new season of The Traitors, giving out a sneak peek of the next-level stakes. After leaving a strong impression in its maiden season, the follow-up looks more intense, with bigger and more bitter betrayals from the ensemble of contestants.

Shweta Tiwari and Rhea Chakraborty leave the biggest highlight from the promo

The trailer gives a glimpse of how intense this new season will be. The heated confrontation and the spicy reveal will make sure to spice up each episode. Among the impressive lot, Shweta Tiwari and Rhea Chakraborty gave out banger moments from the trailer.

Shweta, who was recently accused by her former husband of adultery, has revealed that she caught her husband cheating. In the promo, Karan Johar says, "Jhoot bol lengi kyuki actor hai, lekin shayad jhoot pakadne mein aap itni mahir nahi ho sakti.” Then Shweta replies, "Apne Patiyon ko cheat karte hue maine hi pakda tha.”

Similarly, Rhea Chakraborty, who considers this show as another chance to present her real side to the masses, looks overwhelmed with the unpredictability of the contestants and the game.

At one point, Mallika Sherawat advises, "Rhea, you were in jail. This is a big comeback for you." However, the actress reacts, "Yeh episode kab air hoga bata dena. Main India chhod ke chali jaungi."

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About Traitors 2

Hosted by Karan Johar, this season boasts an explosive mix of 21 celebrity players from diverse fields, including Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri_

Traitors is an Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, The Traitors Season 2 is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, in collaboration with leading independent distributor All3Media International. The new season is premiering on August 13, with new episodes dropping every Thursday, only on Prime Video.