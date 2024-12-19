Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan first met during their stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house and fell in love with each other. They were together for over three years before they broke up.

Pavitra Punia, over a year after her break up with Eijaz Khan, has finally revealed if they broke up over religious differences. In a recent interview, Pavitra Punia explained that religious disparities were not the reason why they broke up but acknowledged she clearly told Eijaz Khan that she would not convert herself.

Pavitra Punia told Telly Masala, "In fact, my extended family was happy. Unko toh aisa lag raha tha ke inki toh industry aisi hai yahan jaat paat dekhte nahi hai. (They felt that in this industry, caste and religion don’t matter) I did tell him (Eijaz Khan) that l am not going to convert myself."

Pavitra Punia further added, "Jo insan paidaishi apne dharm ka wafadar nahi ho saka aur usko chhod diya, wo tumhare sath rahega? Tumhara bhi wafadar nahi hoga woh. (A person who couldn’t even remain loyal to their religion from birth and left it, do you think they will stay loyal to you? They won’t be loyal to you either)."

During the interview, Pavitra Punia also indirectly termed Eijaz Khan as a ‘narcissist’ and implied why they parted ways. A part of her quote reads, "When a woman is sitting quietly like that, you will approach her with care because she is speaking to you gently. I tell this to every woman – if a man keeps suppressing you, he is a narcissist. Don’t stay with him. In our case, it reached a point where we tried and tried, but it didn’t work. How much could we keep trying?" the actress added.

