TMKOC's Sundar aka Mayur Vakani creates PM Narendra Modi sculpture ahead of Gujarat election, photos go viral

Mayur Vakani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sundar aka Mayur Vakani created a sculpture of PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Gujarat elections. Mayur is a professional actor and sculptor. His latest creation left netizens impressed, and a few of them even took a sly dig at him.

Mayur shared a carousel post in which, he and his team are giving the final touch to Modi's sculptor. Vakani shared the photos with a caption that says, "'SELFIE WITH PM', final touch up of Sculpture created by Mayur Vakani and team."

Here's the post

As soon as he shared the pictures, netizens went bonkers over it. A user wrote, "Lagta hai ab jetha ko chord k modi ji ka number lagaya hai sundar bhai." Another user wrote, "Jethalaal se liye honge statue ke paise." One of the users wrote, "You have made Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's statue very well sir. kudos to your art." Another user added, "Amazing work Mayurbhai."

READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Asit Modi discloses why Disha Vakani will never return as Dayaben

Earlier, Mayur addressed the rumours of his sister Dayaben aka Disha Vakani battling with throat cancer. Disha’s on-screen and off-screen brother Mayur Vakani told ETimes, "Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi and also told the portal, "I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours."