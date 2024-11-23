In the viral clip, Munmun poses for the shutterbugs, and the photographer asks her, “Ek baar boldo na, Jetha ji kaise hai?" However, she maintains her silence.

A video of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has been doing rounds on the internet, with many slamming paparazzi for misbehaving with the actress. In the said video, one of the photographers asked her about Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi, which made netizens lose their cool over the pap’s ‘disrespectful behaviour’.

In the viral clip, Munmum wore a body-hugging multi-coloured dress. As the actress poses for the shutterbugs, a photographer asks her, “Ek baar boldo na, Jetha ji kaise hai?". Munmun chooses to ignore him and maintains her silence. She simply smiles and asks Paps to take care of themselves before leaving. She also posed with a fan before she made her exit from the frame. Soon after, the video went online, irked by the paparazzi’s behaviour, a netizen said, “This Paparazzi needs to behave better with celebrities they are very disrespectful always.” Another user said, “What's wrong with this media, uski apni alag family hai.”

For the unversed, Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is widely known for her chemistry with Jethalal Champaklal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi on the show. Reacting to the video, a user said, “Actually mein ye logo ko respect Krna seekhna chahiye foreigner paps aise behave nahi karte hai.” Another netizen commented, “Cringe paparazzi, they have no basic manners.” “ Camera dene se pehle,tameez sikha na chahiye, ek aurat se aisa sawal accha lagta hai?” added another netizen.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently revealed that she began working in TMKOC at the age of 20. “When I started the show I was only 20 years old. The senior actors on the show are much older than me,” she told TOI. Further, she also reacted to criticism around TMKOC. "That is completely fine, every viewer has his own taste in comedy. I don't know if I should say this, but even I watch a lot of foreign content for comedy as I don't find a lot of our Indian content humorous enough,” she added.