Munmun Dutta sent her followers into a frenzy by posting stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has earned a unique place in the hearts of viewers. Her portrayal of Babita has made her a fan favorite.

The actress enjoys a massive following on social media, where she actively engages with her audience. Munmun frequently shares glimpses of her life through pictures and videos, keeping her fans entertained.

In her recent photoshoot, Munmun Dutta is seen wearing a white shirt, subtly unbuttoning it while striking a captivating pose for the camera. She has left her curly hair flowing freely, adding to her effortless charm. Her minimal makeup enhances her natural beauty even further.

These black-and-white images of Munmun are quickly going viral on social media, with fans flooding the comment section with admiration.

For the unversed, Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is widely known for her chemistry with Jethalal Champaklal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi on the show.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently revealed that she began working in TMKOC at the age of 20. “When I started the show I was only 20 years old. The senior actors on the show are much older than me,” she told TOI. Further, she also reacted to criticism around TMKOC. "That is completely fine, every viewer has his own taste in comedy. I don't know if I should say this, but even I watch a lot of foreign content for comedy as I don't find a lot of our Indian content humorous enough,” she added.