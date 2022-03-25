Headlines

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Television

TMKOC's Babita aka Munmun Dutta shines in shimmery eve gown, netizens call her 'queen'

Munmun Dutta never fails to dazzle, and her latest post is making her fans crazy.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita aka Munmun Dutta is an absolute charmer, and her latest Instagram post proves it again. In the carousel post, Dutta is flaunting her beauty in an eve gown, with long black earrings, and she posted it with the caption, "In love with this dress." 

A post shared (@mmoonstar)

She's in love with the dress, and her fans are in love with her. Within 3 hours, her post got over 200K likes and more than 1,600 comments. "Beauty Queen," tagged by a follower. "Gorgeous," said another user. "You are my favorite actress," one of her fan said. One of her admirers added that she doesn't need to expose, as her talent speaks, "No need to expose...Your positive vibes..Your hard Work & your beauty is already visible ma'am." "Cutenesses overload," remarked another fan. Another die-hard fan of Munmun calls her, "The most beautiful lady in the world." 

READ: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta dances to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Dholida’, video goes VIRAL

Last month Munmun charmed her fans sharing a video of herself dancing her heart out to the song 'Dholida' from the film 'Gangubai Kathiavadi,' which features Alia Bhatt. Before that, Dutta was involved in a controversy over her insulting 'bhangi' remark. She was arrested and sent to the Hisar police station for questioning. News of her arrest spread after people saw her there.

When asked about it, the actress clarified that it was not an arrest, but rather a "regular interrogation." Munmun told Bollywood Bubble that she was probed for approximately two and a half hours. The police officers took careful note of every detail. She also highlighted how courteous and well-behaved the officers were. She said, “have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with all of the negative stories that were going viral. As a result, she urged that the media refrain from spreading inaccurate information about her case. 

 

