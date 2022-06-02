TMKOC's Babita aka Munmum Dutta gets brutally trolled for dancing on Jug Jugg Jeeyo's song

Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta danced on the trendy reel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and despite looking stunning, she was mercilessly trolled and fat-shamed by netizens.

Munmun danced to Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film song Nach Punjaban with her mother. Dutta was elegantly pretty in salwar kameez, and Sr Dutta overshadowed Babita ji with her grace. Munmum uploaded the video on her Instagram, and she got some good reactions. However, there were users who found the actress unfit and body-shamed her.

Let's check the video first

As soon as the video came out, a few netizens commented the other way around. A user asserted, "Yah Karan Johar kitne logon ko paise khilakar promotion karaega." Another user called Munmun, "Bhalooooo." A netizen added, "Thakela tha Babita ji." While another netizen said, "Moti ho gyi ho aap." One of the netizen asked, "Babita ji aap par suit soot nahi kar rha h." A few of netizen noticed a sweat patch at Mumun outfit, and a few of them trolled her over that as well.

Earlier, there were rumours that Munmun Dutta will leave the beloved sitcom. Several speculations circulating on social media say that Munmun Dutta has been approached for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, according to News18. According to sources, if Munmun chooses to participate in Bigg Boss OTT, she will leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Munmun Dutta was formerly seen as a contender in the Bigg Boss 15 house. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, she was accompanied by Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh.

Earlier in 2021, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she ended up making a controversial comment which directly targeted the scheduled cast community. In the video, she said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending. She was arrested and sent to the Hisar police station for questioning post facing backlash for a statement she made. News of her arrest spread after people saw her there. When asked about it, the actress clarified that it was not an arrest, but rather a "regular interrogation." Munmun told Bollywood Bubble that she was probed for approximately two and a half hours. The police officers took careful note of every detail. She also highlighted how courteous and well-behaved the officers were. She said, “have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”