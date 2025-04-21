Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) producer Asit Modi mentioned being in contact with Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Sodhi.

The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), Asit Modi, recently spoke about the many actors who have exited the show in the past few years.

In a conversation with the Indian Express, he also mentioned being in contact with Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Sodhi. Asit further shared that he’s committed to continuing the show for as long as he has the strength to do so. Asit Modi said that keeping the show going for almost 20 years hasn’t been easy. It has come with many challenges, but he’s stayed committed through it all.

TMKOC producer Asit Modi shared that several actors left the show suddenly, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and in some cases, he wasn’t even sure what caused the fallout. He said, "Some people just left the show like that. After COVID, they didn’t want to do the show. A few others, I don’t know what happened. What was the misunderstanding that they left? Taking everyone along for 17 years and running the show has not been easy. I didn’t give up so easily. Whenever anyone leaves, my heart aches...People have stayed with us for 15 years, 12 years. Some left the show midway, and then came back. We took them, letting bygones be bygones. I always think about the show first."

Asit Modi mentioned that he has reached out to Gurucharan Singh and told him to speak openly if there's any issue. He said he's always been willing to have a conversation and clear the air, emphasizing that he's open to sorting things out if Gurucharan is facing any problem.

He mentioned, "I am in touch with some people still. Whatever is happening with Gurucharanji is not nice. I feel bad for him. I have told him that he can always talk to me if there is a problem. What will I do, harbouring a grudge?"

Yes, Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has reportedly been dealing with financial and health issues since last year.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team, who was accused of not contacting Gurucharan Singh, amid reports of the actor facing financial struggles has finally spoken to the actor on call. As per Gurucharan Singh's friend Bhakti Soni, the TMKOC publicist team recently contacted Gurucharan Singh but offered no financial help to him. Speaking to ETimes, Bhakti Soni said, "Nobody asked if he needed any financial support. He does not need financial support, but work is what he needs the most. And I have managed to get him work."

Bhakti Soni also revealed that Gurucharan Singh has secured a branded deal worth Rs 13 lakh and is all set to travel to Mumbai for a shoot for the same. "I have got Gurucharan Singh a brand deal of Rs 13 lakh, which has been given to him. After that, he agreed to break his fast. He will be coming to Mumbai by the end of the month to shoot for the same," Bhakti Soni said.

Bhakti Soni's statement comes just a few days after she revealed that Gurucharan Singh needs to repay a loan of Rs 1.5 crore. "He had a debt of about Rs 1.2 crore. However, his father owns a property worth Rs 55 crore. Unfortunately, there is an ongoing dispute as the tenants are not vacating the property. If the matter gets resolved and the property is sold, he should be able to clear his loan," Bhakti shared.