TMKOC: Rakhi Vijan opens up on replacing Disha Vakini as Daya Ben, says 'it won't be difficult'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Rakhi Vijan addressed the rumours of replacing Disha Vakani as Daya Ben.

The audience's favourite sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon go through a major change. One of the most popular characters, Daya Ben is all set to return back into the show. However, the actress who played the role, Disha Vakani won't return to the show due to her personal commitments. Now, makers have initiated their hunt for new Daya Ben and auditions for the role are going in full swing.

Earlier, there were reports that Hum Paanch actress Rakhi Vijan has been approached as the replacement, and she could be the new Daya Ben. Now, the actress has opened up on the reports, and she has given her take on the rumours by denying them. Rakhi shared a post on her Instagram, and stated, "hello every1..this news is a rumor..which shocks me..I haven't been approached by the producers or th channel..."

Although Rakhi has denied the rumours, she has opened up about playing Daya Ben's character in her way. While speaking to ETimes, Rakhi revealed that initially, she believed that the rumours will die down, but they kept increasing. So, she had to post the clarification from her side. However, Rakhi also opened up on the difficulty of taking the role, and stepping into Disha's shoes, "Comedy comes naturally to me. But of course, it will be challenging. However, it won't be very difficult." Vijan further added that apart from following Disha's impressions, she would add her inputs as well, "I will have to take a lot of nuances from her style and include mine. I will have to do a good merger. If I do it entirely my way, it might be difficult for the audience to relate to it." Rakhi also added that she will also learn Gujarati to get her accent perfect.