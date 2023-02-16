TMKOC: Nitesh Bhaluni replaces Raj Anadkat as Tapu, netizens say 'show hi badal do yaar'

Nitish Bhaluni- Raj Anadkat

Last year in December, Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada since 2017, quit the show. After a few months of absence, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have found their new Tapu in Nitish Bhaluni. Dilip Joshi-led show has gone through multiple casting replacements. After Bhavya Gandhi, the OG Tapu, left the show, Raj carry-forward the show for a few years.

With Nitish, Tapu's character was replaced a second time. The new Tapu, aka Bhaluni, received a warm welcome from her Tapu Gang and his on-screen father, Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi. The actor addressed the media about the new development and asserted, "Humare liye Tapu toh Tapu hai, naye actor aaye hai, uss character ko nibhane ke liye. Main to bus itna hi kahunga ki all the best. (For us, Tapu remains the same. We have a new actor playing the character. I would just wish him all the best)."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and iconic shows on Indian television. Over the years, many people from the original cast quit the show but it did not hamper its popularity. However, the one cast member that audiences miss the most is Disha Vakani who played the iconic character of 'Dayaben' on the show.