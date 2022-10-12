TMKOC: Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal reacts to reports of Disha Vakani suffering from throat cancer

File photo

The latest reports that Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has throat cancer, have left her fans incredibly saddened and alarmed. A few media outlets recently stated that the actress has been found to have throat cancer. It was reported that Disha is suffering from throat cancer because of her character's peculiar voice.

Reacting to these reports, Disha’s on-screen and off-screen brother Mayur Vakani told ETimes, "Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi and also told the portal, "I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours."

One of the most popular characters on Indian television is Disha Vakani, also known as Dayaben. Since 2017, the actress has been taking a hiatus. Due to her pregnancy, she took a break from the show, and in 2017 she gave birth to a girl. She recently had a baby boy too. For the past two to three years, there have been media reports about her comeback as well, but the actress has never responded to them.