'TMKOC' fame Nidhi Bhanushali's latest photo leaves netizens confused, fans say 'tu bahot change ho gayi hai re'

Ever since she appeared in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Nidhi Bhanushali has not been anything less than an internet sensation. With a massive fan following on Instagram, Nidhi Bhanushali's posts often go viral in no time. An active social media user and a travel enthusiast, Nidhi's Instagram is filled with photos and videos of her road trips, adventurous holidays in lesser explored locales around the country. She also sometimes treats her fans with pictures from her glamorous photoshoots.

However, Nidhi Bhanushali's latest photo seems to have left her fans confused. On Tuesday, Nidhi took to Instagram to share a photo from her recent photoshoot wherein she is seen sporting an unconventional, bold look with oodles of makeup on and hair styled double bun half-up look.

Clad in a bright pink plunging neckline top, Nidhi is seen completing her overall look with a couple of hula hoops placed on her shoulders.

Alongside the photo, Nidhi wrote, "Your mind is a stream of colors Extending beyond our sky A land of infinite wonders A billion lightyears from here now Light my love!"

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as Nidhi shared the photo, fans hopped onto the comments section to express how they felt about the image.

"You are working at wrong place u probably should go to Disney," wrote an Instagram user. "Yeh kya thi aur kya bn gyi...," commented another. "Looking bad with this hair," wrote yet another user. "Tu bahot change ho gayi hai re," wrote yet another user.

A section of users even praised Nidhi's look and called her 'hot', 'sexy' and 'beautiful'.

Earlier, Nidhi broke the internet when a video of her bathing in a bikini under a waterfall had gone viral on the internet.

Nidhi started her acting career as a child artist. She quit 'TMKOC' in 2019 to pursue higher studies. Since then the role is being played by actor Palak Sidhwani. Prior to Nidhi, Sonu's character was essayed by Jheel Mehta.