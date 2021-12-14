'TMKOC' fame Nidhi Bhanushali flaunts sexy abs, toned legs in crop top and hot pants; photos goes VIRAL

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Nidhi Bhanushali, who essayed the role of Sonu Bhide in the popular sitcom, is quite the social media sensation. Nidhi's massive social media following despite her quitting the show years ago is proof that the former actress continues to enjoy a star's status in the eyes of her loyal fan base.

In the last few years after Nidhi Bhanushali quit 'TMKOC', her physical transformation has gotten a lot of attention from her fans.

Recently, Nidhi shared a couple of photos on her Instagram handle clad in a crop tie-dye t-shirt teamed with hot pants. In the now-viral photos, Nidhi Bhanushali can be seen lying on the grass with her hands behind her head, showing off her long tresses. Nidhi also flaunted her sexy, toned abs and her legs in the crop top and hot pants.

"I have yet to wander, Many miles far yonder, And with so much left to ponder

I choose the road," she captioned the post.

Check out the photo here:

Earlier, Nidhi, who loves to travel, had dropped a short video clip from her day out at the Shivrajpur beach. And before that, Nidhi had shared a few photos from her travel diaries, in one of which she was seen showing off her midriff in a purple crop top.

Check out the pictures and videos here:

Nidhi Bhanushali had spent a significant amount of time on India's longest-running show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' as Sonu Bhide. However, the role is now played by Palak Sidhwani.