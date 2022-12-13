TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji slams paps, says 'behuda jo peechhe se...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta slammed paps and said they make ‘behuda (absurd)’ comments while standing back. In the viral video, Munmun can be getting irritated and make a face while speaking to the media at an event.

In the video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Munmun Dutta can be heard saying, “Aur yeh jo peeche se jo comment Karte hai na jo sunai deta hai baad mein unke videos mein woh bhi zara comment karna bandh kare.”

She further said, “Behuda jo peechhe se comments karte hai, woh community aisi hogayi hai aajkal.” Netizens also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “what she said is correct.” The second one said, “she is right,” the third one said, “Kind of true its all audible in pap videos when paps curse be it with each other or comment or say something bad abt the celebrity they are gonna click.” The fourth one said, “tumhe hi bol rhi hai.. Itna shock ku ho rahe.” Another said, “She is 1000% correct.....these cameramen abuse celebrities and say bad words about the celebrities in the background....I have heard many times...they abuse celebrities.”

One of her fans wrote, “bilkul sahi kaha media apni hdd se bahar ja rhi h faltu ladko ki trh comments krta h ghtiya.” The second person wrote, “She is right, look at her Instagram account comment section .. people are very shameless , she is very right.” Her third fan mentioned, “Yr ap log kuch bhi bolo tho chalaga hameshaa wo kyu suna acha hua sahi kaha media ko.”

A few days ago, Munmun Dutta, who is one of the most popular television actresses, met with an accident in Germany. The actress who was vacationing in Europe got injured and left her knee hurt.

The actress shared this news on Instagram. She wrote, “Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very badly. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home.” She shared the photo of her injury in the next story.