Disha Vakani, best known for playing Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently seen dancing to a Marathi song while wearing a metallic crop top and mini skirt. This old video, from Disha Vakani’s early days in the industry, recently resurfaced on the internet.

Many viewers saw the old video and remembered Disha Vakani’s famous role as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They were surprised to see her looking different and said she is very talented.One user commented, “Iske baad to... Tappu ke papa Babita ko bhool jaayenge.” Another wrote, “Tapu, Jetha & Bapuji shocked as Daya rocked!” Some viewers also appreciated Disha’s journey, pointing out how she took up various roles to make her mark in the industry

A user commented, “Bapuji forgot sarpanch ki beti after watching this dance." Another said, "chacha g died of heart attack."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been missing its spark since the departure of Disha Vakani, the beloved actress who played the iconic character Dayaben. Despite numerous reports of a potential replacement, the void left by her absence remains unfilled. Fans continue to yearn for Disha Vakani's return to the role, and the nostalgia for her iconic character endures. Amid these speculations, show producer Asit Kumar Modi recently shared his thoughts on Daya Bhabhi's comeback.

Modi recently revealed that his wife, Neela, is a huge fan of Daya Bhabhi and often asks him about her return. Modi expressed his fondness for the character, saying that he misses Daya Bhabhi. If the same Daya Bhabhi returns, they will be thrilled, and if a new Daya Bhabhi comes, they will ensure the character remains intact. He assured fans that Daya Bhabhi would be back soon, asking them to be patient just a little while longer.

“Aaj hum Daya bhabhi ko bhi zarur miss kar rahe hain lekin Daya bhabhi jab bhi aaye…. Agar wohi Daya bhabhi aajaye toh hum bahot khush honge aur agar nayi Daya bhabhi bhi aaye toh hum character ko pakad ke rakhenge. My wife is the biggest fan of Daya bhabhi and she missed her a lot. Roz woh mujhe ghar par poochti hai Daya bhabhi ko lekar aarahe ho. So just wait for sometime Daya bhabhi will be back very soon. Itna sabar kiya hai thoda sabar aur Daya bhabhi jaldi aayenge. I miss her a lot, and we will get her back soon,” he told Times Of India.

Earlier, the producer acknowledged that the audience still misses Daya Bhabhi and wants her back on the show. However, he understands that Disha has new priorities, including her family and two children. He respects her decision to focus on her personal life and, like the audience, wishes to see her return to the show someday.