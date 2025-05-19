TELEVISION
An old video of Disha Vakani, famous as Dayaben, dancing to a Marathi song in a metallic crop top and mini skirt has recently resurfaced online.
Disha Vakani, best known for playing Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently seen dancing to a Marathi song while wearing a metallic crop top and mini skirt. This old video, from Disha Vakani’s early days in the industry, recently resurfaced on the internet.
Many viewers saw the old video and remembered Disha Vakani’s famous role as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They were surprised to see her looking different and said she is very talented.One user commented, “Iske baad to... Tappu ke papa Babita ko bhool jaayenge.” Another wrote, “Tapu, Jetha & Bapuji shocked as Daya rocked!” Some viewers also appreciated Disha’s journey, pointing out how she took up various roles to make her mark in the industry
A user commented, “Bapuji forgot sarpanch ki beti after watching this dance." Another said, "chacha g died of heart attack."
Watch:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been missing its spark since the departure of Disha Vakani, the beloved actress who played the iconic character Dayaben. Despite numerous reports of a potential replacement, the void left by her absence remains unfilled. Fans continue to yearn for Disha Vakani's return to the role, and the nostalgia for her iconic character endures. Amid these speculations, show producer Asit Kumar Modi recently shared his thoughts on Daya Bhabhi's comeback.
Modi recently revealed that his wife, Neela, is a huge fan of Daya Bhabhi and often asks him about her return. Modi expressed his fondness for the character, saying that he misses Daya Bhabhi. If the same Daya Bhabhi returns, they will be thrilled, and if a new Daya Bhabhi comes, they will ensure the character remains intact. He assured fans that Daya Bhabhi would be back soon, asking them to be patient just a little while longer.
“Aaj hum Daya bhabhi ko bhi zarur miss kar rahe hain lekin Daya bhabhi jab bhi aaye…. Agar wohi Daya bhabhi aajaye toh hum bahot khush honge aur agar nayi Daya bhabhi bhi aaye toh hum character ko pakad ke rakhenge. My wife is the biggest fan of Daya bhabhi and she missed her a lot. Roz woh mujhe ghar par poochti hai Daya bhabhi ko lekar aarahe ho. So just wait for sometime Daya bhabhi will be back very soon. Itna sabar kiya hai thoda sabar aur Daya bhabhi jaldi aayenge. I miss her a lot, and we will get her back soon,” he told Times Of India.
Earlier, the producer acknowledged that the audience still misses Daya Bhabhi and wants her back on the show. However, he understands that Disha has new priorities, including her family and two children. He respects her decision to focus on her personal life and, like the audience, wishes to see her return to the show someday.
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plan, get 3-month recharge for just Rs...; know other benefits
After UPSC toppers Srushti Deshmukh, Tina Dabi, marksheet of CBSE class 12 topper Shlokaa Upadhyaya goes viral, check her scores in different subjects
Zee Media embraces new brand identity with purpose-driven ‘Z’ transformation
TMKOC fame Dayaben's dance video in crop top, mini skirt takes the internet by storm, fans react: 'Tappu k papa Babita ko...'
IMD high alert: Delhi, South India, Northeast to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorm; heatwave in UP, Rajasthan
Big blow for Kavya Maran's SRH, in the middle of IPL 2025, THIS star player tests COVID-19 positive, likely to miss LSG clash
This city has become new hub for real estate, not Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, it is...
Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on India-Pakistan tension, says 'I would prefer hell, if the choice is between...'
Palak Tiwari reacts after Pakistani critic makes fun of her rumoured boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan's nose: 'You first put our...'
Jyoti Malhotra Net Worth: How much does woman accused of being Pakistani spy earn from YouTube monthly?
Who is Priyanka Senapati? Odisha YouTuber under IB scanner in Jyoti Malhotra spy case
America, one of the most developed countries, has no bullet trains; reason will leave you stunned, it is due to...
Top Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Abu Saifullah mastermind behind THESE terrorist attacks in India, shot dead in Pakistan
Sanjay Dutt's arrest in 90s changed this actor's life, made him a superstar, his bungalow is worth Rs 30 crore; he is..
'Imagine a 70-year-old...': Kamal Haasan's lip lock with 'much-younger' Trisha in Thug Life slammed by netizens
Meet woman who worked for 12-hours a day in hospital, later cleared UPSC exam with AIR...
Rs 8 crore to Rs 458 crore: 10 billionaire watches in 2025 that make even Lamborghini look cheap
Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch LSG vs SRH match 61 live on TV, online?
LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mouni Roy teases fans with a sneak peek of her Cannes 2025 debut look
Shocking! Viral video shows little boy pulling lion's tail, netizens say 'This is not for beginners'
Meet woman who worked at Azim Premji's Wipro in key role, then quit after 3 years due to...
Woman's beautiful dance to 'O re Piya' has got everyone talking! WATCH viral video
Meet Indian businessman, one of the richest in UAE, born in a village, now boats net worth of over 60,000 crores
Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: After scoring biggest Hollywood opener, Tom Cruise beats all Marvel films of 2025, earns...
IPL 2025, DC vs GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill guide Gujarat Titans to playoffs with 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals
Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after breaching 90m mark in Doha: 'This is just...':
Puneet Issar questions Bollywood superstars' silence on Operation Sindoor, calls it their support to 'terrorist country Pakistan': 'We should stand..'
IPL 2025: KL Rahul overtakes Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav; joins Virat Kohli in elite list after century against Gujarat Titans
Masoon Minawala stuns in ivory satin jumpsuit that took over 600 hours to create, see pic
Delhi- NCR news: GRAP stage I curbs revoked after decrease in air pollution
Who was Abu Saifullah, LeT mastermind behind deadly attacks in India, gunned down in Pakistan?
Ram Gopal Varma lauds Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 8, slams Indian filmmakers to assume audience 'dumb' and give them..., filmmaker gets trolled
These e-commerce sites stop selling Turkish clothes in wake of boycott call
DC vs GT, IPL 2025: KL Rahul scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's record to achieve never-done-before T20 feat
Meet the ‘Gold Man' of Indore, who redefines street food in style, serves 24-carat gold kulfi
'If we were sitting on millions of dollars...': Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath amid legal troubles
'This guy used to get bored....': Ravi Shastri recalls bold move that elevated Rohit Sharma to Test match greatness
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs
'I will make it one day': Karan Johar drops big update on Takht, confirms it's NOT shelved, but...
PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer joins new list in IPL 2025 after scoring...
Meet woman who graduated from DU, became popular for dance, drama competitions, later cleared UPSC exam with AIR...
Singer Aastha turns heads in sheer organza gown as she makes her Cannes debut, see pics
Viral video of actress Ananya Panday dancing with father Chunky Panday delights Internet: ‘She won as a daughter’
Akshay Kumar completes Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, pens heartfelt note on film wrap, fans already call it 'biggest horror-comedy hit'
Gautam Adani's company teams up with US firm to build India's first...
Who is Hrishikesh Hemant Kanitkar? India A head coach for upcoming England tour
CJI BR Gavai issues BIG statement days after taking oath, says 'Constitution of India...'
Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning box office collection: Tom Cruise beats Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol in India, collects... on day one
Man harassed by Pakistani roommates in Dubai rescued, reunited with family: 'If India stops water from flowing into Pakistan...'
Nancy Tyagi stuns in two-piece couture at Cannes red carpet that took her a month to make: 'Meri mummy ka favourite colour hai'
Teen stabbed to death after dispute over playing music at event in Delhi, probe underway
IPL 2025: Playoffs qualification scenario for all 6 teams in contention after KKR crash out; points table cut-off, remaining schedule
Desi eggs vs regular eggs: Which one is a healthier option?
Chinese couple holds wedding in hotpot restaurant, ditching traditional wedding venue, their 2-metre long bill will SHOCK you, it was Rs..
Shocking! Viral video shows bride spitting on groom’s hand during Jaimala ceremony: 'Height of rudeness'
This man of Ram Charan's right is British heavyweight champion boxer, fought Mike Tyson, he's now working as bouncer of RRR star, his name is...
Who is Ali Khan Mahmudabad? Ashoka University professor, grandson of last ruling Raja of Mahmudabad, arrested over remarks on Op Sindoor
'Virat Kohli counted money, ate food...': Ex-teammate recalls star batter’s early struggles
Mukesh Ambani's BIG win as Reliance earns Rs 106703 crore in just 5 days, emerges as biggest...
Ghaziabad: Cop jumps into canal to stop woman from attempting suicide, then THIS happened
Arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's father claims she had friends in Pakistan, Hisar police makes SHOCKING revelation: 'Before Pahalgam...'
RR vs PBKS Highlights: Rajasthan Royals register maximum number of losses in a single season, Punjab Kings win by 10 runs
Rise of Ego-Scrolling: Why dating apps are fueling insecurities instead of building genuine human connections?
Nikhil Dwivedi mocks US President Donald Trump for his ceasefire tweet, credits him for Andheri flyover: 'Congratulations to people who are...'
'After doing so much for the country...': CSK legend urges BCCI, Indian government to honour Virat Kohli
Who is Johannes Pietsch aka JJ? Austrian singer crowned winner of Eurovision 2025 contest
Priest serves Jagannath temple's 'mahaprasad' on dining table, viral video sparks heated debate, netizens say 'there is no...'
Meet NEET Topper, who scored 715 out of 720 marks and 99.9 percentile, she is..., her AIR was..,
This actress who came from Tibet ruled Bollywood for years, changed her religion, worked with Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, husband was also famous star
Shocking video shows drunk man keeps riding after wife falls from bike: 'Laapataa ladies first draft'
Meet IIT-JEE topper Sneha Pareek who scored 300/300 in JEE Mains, secured AIR..., credits NCERT books for success, got admission in…
Paresh Rawal breaks silence on quitting Hera Pheri 3: 'My decision to step away was...'
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spark curiosity with digital rings during Premanand Maharaj’s ashram visit, know what are they?
Kerala Plus 2 Result 2025 expected on THIS date, know how to download Kerala DHSE class 12 marksheet
Apple iPhones to be made at record level in India, shipments from this factory to US to begin in..., check details here
Apple iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air to launch soon: Check prices in India, Dubai, specs, camera comparison and more
Amid boycott calls for Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan Productions takes this big step, changes...
Big tension for cash-strapped Pakistan, 11 million people projected to face..., reason is...
Bad news for Pakistan! IMF imposes 11 new conditions on bailout package; What are they?
Operation Sindoor: Here's a full list of 51 politicians, 8 ambassadors who will brief world capitals
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's Rs 1000000000 ancestral home is open to public for just Rs..., it is memorial of..., located in…
Zee Cine Awards 2025 full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor bag top acting honours; Stree 2 wins Best Film
SHOCKING! Just week after wedding, man in UP's Varanasi thrashes third wife to death
Did Harbhajan Singh take a subtle jibe at Virat Kohli? Former India cricketer says, 'asli fans MS Dhoni ke hain, baaki sab...'
Why Turkish President Erdogan grabbed Emmanuel Macron's finger mid-talk? Reason will leave you shocked, it is...
Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing La Liga return? Former Real Madrid star linked with big move, reportedly in talks to join...
Can RCB still be knocked out of Playoffs race in IPL 2025? Find it out here
Hyderabad: At least 17 killed in major fire at building near iconic Charminar
Bollywood’s biggest star of 1950s went bankrupt, sold his house, cars, books, was spotted by Amitabh Bachchan at bus stop, but Big B did not offer him lift due to..., his name is..
Bad news for Pakistan, China as India to soon get three new missiles to boost it's Air Defence System, they are...
Who is Gentry Thomas Beach? Man at center of major investment activities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, his relation with Trump family is...
3 lakh people were used for one scene in this film, Indian Government was also one of the producers, movie made Guinness World Record for...
KL Rahul set to break Virat Kohli's massive T20 record, to become fastest Indian to reach...
Viral video: Polish woman shares shocking details of being followed in Himachal Pradesh during trek, watch
Pakistan high commissioner trapped in honeytrap with…, here's what Pakistan is saying
VIDEO: Mexican navy ship strikes New York's Brooklyn Bridge, people seen hanging on to masts
Babil Khan makes shocking exit from Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of Baby after online feud with director: 'I will be taking...'
Zee unveils new logo, aims to deliver premium content, know what other benefits you will enjoy, details inside