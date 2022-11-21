TMKOC fame Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta meets with accident in Germany, shares photo

Credit: Munmun Dutta/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta, who is one of the most popular television actresses, met with an accident in Germany. The actress who is vacationing in Europe got injured and left her knee hurt.

On Monday, the actress, who is now coming back to India, shared this news on Instagram. She wrote, “Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very badly. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home.” She shared the photo of her injury in the next story. For the unversed, Munmum travelled to Germany from Switzerland via train yesterday.

On Sunday, she shared a video of herself while enjoying hot chocolate. Sharing the video, she wrote, “how much is too much ’Hot Chocolate’ ? Well it doesn’t matter I guess kyunki ‘Badi badi desho mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai."

Earlier, she shared a series of photos and wrote, “Hello you beauty Couldn’t be any happier to be in Europe in the winter.” Babita ji aka Munmum Dutta is an animal lover, and she openly expresses her admiration for ‘four-legged friends’. Earlier, Munmum requested her followers to keep water for birds, and animals, as they can't speak out about their pain.

On her Instagram, Dutta shared a video on Instagram that shows how a little elephant is struggling to drink water from a handpump. With this video, Munmum shared the message that says, "In this severe heatwave, please please keep some water for the poor stray animals and birds (folding hand emoji). Imagine how are they surviving in this condition."

READ: Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal take off their shirts to impress 'TMKOC' actress Munmun Dutta- WATCH

Famed for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun was arrested and sent to the Hisar police station for questioning. News of her arrest spread after people saw her there. When asked about it, the actress clarified that it was not an arrest, but rather a "regular interrogation." Munmun told Bollywood Bubble that she was probed for approximately two and a half hours. The police officers took careful note of every detail. She also highlighted how courteous and well-behaved the officers were. She said, “have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”