‘TMKOC’ director’s wife Priya Ahuja opens up on show running without Dayaben, Nattu Kaka

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been making headlines ever since it aired on national television. Despite running for over 12 consequent years, the show still is our favourite. From Jethalal to Babita ji, people love each and every character from the show.

Needless to say, ‘TMKOC’ has an amazing cast including Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and Shailesh Lodha. However, netizens miss some of the characters including Dayaben played by Disha Vakani and Natu Kaka. Therefore, Priya Ahuja, who is the director’s wife, reacted to the same. Also Read: 'TMKOC' actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji BREAKS silence on her arrest, says 'I have been cooperating'

Makers of the show have avoided talking about Dayaben (a very famous character) for the longest time now. However, in conversation with ETimes, Priya Ahuka aka Rita Reporter talked about old actors leaving the show. She opened on if it has impacted the TRP of ‘TMKOC’.

Priya Ahuja said that there a certain sector of viewers could be ‘strictly loyal’ to those characters that have been mentioned (Dayaben, Natu Kaka). But loyalty towards ‘TMKOC’ is high for 90 percent of its audience. While speaking about TRP, the actress stated that she never understands TRPs that might have flatulated primarily as people are watching so many things apart from TV serials these days on different apps. They sometimes don’t watch TVs shows at their scheduled time, after which they go on apps and watch the show there.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani started her career with her appearance in the popular TV show ‘Khichdi’ in the year 2004. She then appeared in Gujrati shows. But she gained popularity from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

Disha Vakani, who played Jethalal's wife and Tapu's mother in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took a maternity break from the show in 2017. She hasn’t returned to the show since. However, every now and then there is buzz that Disha will soon be returning on the show.

Earlier, speaking about Disha’s return on the show, ‘TMKOC’ producer Asit Kumarr Modi had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Honestly, the Covid-19 situation has made things more difficult. As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will. All said and done, I am thankful that the audience has been giving us equal love even in her absence, which is quite a boost.”