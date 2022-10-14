TMKOC director Malav Rajda reacts to reports of Disha Vakani suffering from throat cancer, says 'like Jethalal..'

File photo

Malav Rajda, the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has responded to rumours that actor Disha Vakani, well-known for her role as Dayaben on the show, developed throat cancer as a result of the peculiar voice she had to give her character. Disha, who left the programme in 2017, hasn't responded to the rumours yet. Her brother Mayur Vakani, who also portrayed her on-screen brother Sundar, rejected them and said they were baseless.

On Thursday, Malav Rajda responded to the claim that Disha Vakani had throat cancer on his Instagram account and criticised fake reporting. Additionally, he addressed the rumour in Dayaben's husband Jethalal's way (Dilip Joshi).

Sharing a screenshot of one report, Malav wrote, "Like jethalal says...nonsense...News reporting is such a responsible job...It really amazes me how at times it's so irresponsibly done. Yaar such big news. At least cross check once. It can affect so many people and why why why to print any news till you are sure about it. So to all her fans this is completely false."

Reacting to these reports, Disha’s on-screen and off-screen brother Mayur Vakani told ETimes, "Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi and also told the portal, "I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours."