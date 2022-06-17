TMKOC: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal remembers Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka, says 'bahut miss kar rahe...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

If you are a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan, then you are well-versed with Jethalal Gada's (Dilip Joshi) shop Gada Electronics, and Natu Kaka. Ghanshyam Nayak immortalised the role of Nattu Kaka, and his demise has left a void in the show. Recently, team TMKOC conducted an event where they showcased the new Gada Electronics with the presence of Joshi and show's producer Asit Modi. Let's take a tour of the new Gada Electronics

Here's the glimpse

Later, Joshi joined in for a conversation with the press. During the media interaction, Joshi remembered Nayak and stated that Jethalal's shop looks incomplete without Natu Kaka. But he also added that the team has Ghanshyam's blessing. "Ghanshyam bhai... Natu Kaka humare saath nahi hai. Toh unko bahut miss kar rahe hai hum iss dukaan mein aa ke. But I'm sure.. woh jaha bhi honge hum sab ko aashriwad de rahe honge.. yeh sab dekh ke."

Watch the video

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for a decade. But now, it seems like even the loyal fans of the show are irked with the makers for repeating similar content and bringing backdated issues without any specific solutions.

As per the recent developments in the show, Daya Ben (Disha Vakani) was expected to return to Gokuldham society, and they even announced her return in the promo. However, now it is learnt that Daya won't be returning anytime soon, and Jethalal gives an ultimatum to Daya's brother Sundar. As per the latest promo, Jethalal tells Sundar, that Daya should return to Mumbai within 2 months, or else he will go on a hunger strike.

Here's the video

Recently, the show's producer Asit Modi shared with ETimes that Disha Vakani would not be returning back as Daya Ben, and they are auditioning actors for the role.