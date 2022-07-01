TMKOC: Kiran Bhatt introduced as new Nattu Kaka, fans say 'Ghanshyam Nayak cannot be replaced'

Credit: Asit Kumarr Modi/Twitter

On June 29, the prodder of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi, introduced Kiran Bhatt as new Nattu Kaka by sharing a video. However, fans remembered old Nattu Kaka Ghanshyam Nayam who won millions of hearts with his performance in the show.

For the unversed, Ghanshyam Nayak was suffering from cancer and passed away on October 3. A video was shared by the official Twitter page of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in which Asit Modi Kumarr can be seen introducing Kiran Bhatt, who is a theatre artist, with an emotional message. He remembered Ghanshyam Nayak and said everyone misses him but the show must go on.

He also requested his fans to accept new Nattu kaka and forgive if they made mistakes. Sharing the video, Asit Kumarr Modi wrote, “NEW! Asit Bhai Presents Nattu Kaka! | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”

Emotional fans reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Ghanshyam Nayak Sir Ki Yaad Ayegi But Yeh Wale Natu Kaka Bhi Mast Hain Super Excited For Upcoming Episodes Of TMKOC.” The second one mentioned, “Ghanshyam Nayak Cannot Be Replaced...... But We Are Happy To See Nattu Kaka's Character Is Back Again.”

The third person commented, “The old characters were very good,no one can replace them but still we welcome new nattu kaka....! Ghanshyam Nayak was seriously great !” The forth one commented, “This proves that TMKOC's every character is an emotion to us , weather it's the great role of jethalal or its a comparatively small role of Chalu Ji (Pandey Ji ) . Every character from this serial has connected to its audience.. And as Asit sir said , the show must go on , and will definitely go on.”

Another person said, “Ghanshyam Nayak was an absolute gem and will always stay in our hearts as the first Nattu Kaka. No body can replace what he brought to that character. But as they say, the show must go on. Will accept the new person in the character with as much affection….”