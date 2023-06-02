TMKOC actress Jennifer recalls producer not allowing her to visit critically-ill brother: 'Mera shoot chhod ke nahi...'

A photo of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popularly known for playing Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has suffered emotionally while shooting for the decade-old show. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer revealed that the makers were insensitive towards her, and she was mentally traumatised while working on the show.

In a short teaser of an upcoming interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer revealed that the producer Asit Modi didn't allow her to go to Nagpur and see her critically ill younger brother. Jennifer added that the makers have troubled her, Monika Bhadoriya, and Natu Kaka (Ghanashyam Nayak). Calling it an act of Karma, Mistry said, "This is my brother's soul, Monca's mother's soul, Natu Kaka's soul... Natu Kaka ko bhi bahut pareshan kiya inhone."

Mistry added she tried to convince Shailesh Lodha to come back on the show. She added, "Maine kaha tha unhe aap wapis aa jao, koi aapki jagah nahi le sakta. He told me, 'Nahi Jeni ab yeh meri self-respect ka sawaal hai.'" Jennifer broke down in the interview, remembering how the makers forced her to stay even when her younger brother's health was in critical condition. "I told him that my brother is on the ventilator, and I need to go to Nagpur. He replied, 'Mera shoot chhod ke nahi ja sakte. Mera shoot jab khatam hoga tab ja sakte ho' Do you understand what saying? Woh maar jayega." Jennifer added that after the loss of her brother, she fell ill, and lost weight drastically.

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed a sexual harassment case against the producer Asit Modi. The actress has accused the producers of the show, including Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, saying that she has already filed a complaint against them. Reacting to this, Asit Kumarr Modi said in a statement, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.”